DC Tank for timely implementation of post-flood reconstruction initiatives’ project

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib has directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views while chairing the second District Development Forum meeting held in the Conference Hall at Deputy Commissioner Office under the LACIP-II Program, funded by KfW through Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF).

According to the district administration, the deputy commissioner said that the government was pursuing a number of development schemes in underprivileged areas and its benefits should be to citizens at the earliest by ensuring timely completion of those projects.

However, he said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and added that effective coordination should be ensured among the departments concerned to implement development projects in an effective manner.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the project activities and progress by the regional manager of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme(SRSP).

The DC acknowledged the PPAF's and SRSP efforts and encouraged them to take steps in a coordinated manner to effectively implement the post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction initiatives planned under the program at the district.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the district administration besides representatives of the relevant departments and organizations.