DC Tank imposes section 144 in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has enacted Section 144 against the use of masks against the spread of Corona virus, maintaining social distance and closing of markets from 6.00 pm.

