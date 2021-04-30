UrduPoint.com
DC Tank Imposes Section 144 In Tank

DC Tank imposes section 144 in Tank

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has enacted Section 144 against the use of masks against the spread of Corona virus, maintaining social distance and closing of markets from 6.00 pm.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi under Section 144 of the Criminal Code, orders have been issued to use masks against the spread of corona virus, maintain social distance and close all markets and malls in Tank district from 6.00 pm. It should be noted that all options are being used to deal with the Corona virus outbreak. Violators will be prosecuted under section 188.

