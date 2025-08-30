DC Tank inspects city during rainfall

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Tanveer Khan on Saturday visited different parts of the city during heavy rainfall to review drainage and relief arrangements.

He inspected stormwater drains and directed the concerned departments and relief staff to remain fully alert to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, Additional DC (Relief) Muhammad Yousaf also visited the waterways during the rain and supervised the ongoing cleanliness operations.

The district administration confirmed that all major drainage channels in the city had been cleared in time, ensuring smooth flow of rainwater.

Officials said there was no risk of urban flooding as the drainage system was functioning properly.