Open Menu

DC Tank Inspects City During Rainfall

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DC Tank inspects city during rainfall

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Tanveer Khan on Saturday visited different parts of the city during heavy rainfall to review drainage and relief arrangements.

He inspected stormwater drains and directed the concerned departments and relief staff to remain fully alert to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, Additional DC (Relief) Muhammad Yousaf also visited the waterways during the rain and supervised the ongoing cleanliness operations.

The district administration confirmed that all major drainage channels in the city had been cleared in time, ensuring smooth flow of rainwater.

Officials said there was no risk of urban flooding as the drainage system was functioning properly.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

16 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

16 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

16 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

16 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

16 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

16 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

16 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

16 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan