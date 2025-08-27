DC Tank Pledges Swift Action On Water Shortage
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanweer Khattak on Wednesday held an open court at his office to hear public grievances regarding the district’s worsening water crisis.
The session was attended by senior officials of the district administration, TMA, and Public Health Engineering Department, along with a large number of residents.
The citizens complained of broken supply lines, tube wells lying idle due to power outages, and inequitable distribution of drinking water.
The DC directed the TMA and Public Health authorities to repair damaged infrastructure without delay, warning that negligence in ensuring water supply would not be tolerated.
He assured residents that the administration was committed to providing relief and urged the public to cooperate in addressing the crisis.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tribute to distt admin, rescue team for saving 25 lives in Shakargarh5 seconds ago
-
CM calls for collective responsibility to protect lakes for future generations7 seconds ago
-
SHO Gandawa awarded excellence certificate for outstanding performance8 seconds ago
-
Red alert issued as Chenab, Sutlej face flood threat13 seconds ago
-
Engineer brigade, infantry, medical units deployed to carry out relief, rescue operation in flood af ..15 seconds ago
-
Riverbank resorts to be razed for flood risks: Musadik Malik vows no exceptions19 seconds ago
-
DC Tank pledges swift action on water shortage22 seconds ago
-
Tribunal dismisses appeal against Rana Sanaullah’s nomination, imposes Rs. 500,000 fine10 minutes ago
-
CM orders emergency measures for flood victims10 minutes ago
-
Boyun skiing resort to turn Swat into Pakistan’s adventure tourism capital10 minutes ago
-
Awais Shah chairs meeting to review Sindh Assembly Members’ salaries and allowances10 minutes ago
-
210,000 evacuated in flood rescue; no casualties reported: NDMA Chairman20 minutes ago