DC Tank pledges swift action on water shortage

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank, Tanweer Khattak on Wednesday held an open court at his office to hear public grievances regarding the district’s worsening water crisis.

The session was attended by senior officials of the district administration, TMA, and Public Health Engineering Department, along with a large number of residents.

The citizens complained of broken supply lines, tube wells lying idle due to power outages, and inequitable distribution of drinking water.

The DC directed the TMA and Public Health authorities to repair damaged infrastructure without delay, warning that negligence in ensuring water supply would not be tolerated.

He assured residents that the administration was committed to providing relief and urged the public to cooperate in addressing the crisis.

