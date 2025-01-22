DC Tank terms resolution of peoples’ issues as top priority

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan on Wednesday held an open court (Khulli Katcherri) to resolve problems of people.

Addressing the forum held at his office, the DC remarked that resolving peoples’ problems was the top priority of the district administration.

He said the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address public issues promptly.

He urged upon the public to highlight administrative shortcomings, adding, the positive criticism would always be welcomed.

The deputy commissioner personally answered the public's questions, and his efforts were appreciated by the participants.

During the open court, most complaints were related to electricity, Sui-Gas, education and Health departments. He also issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities.