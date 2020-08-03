DC Tank visits DHQ,inspects facilities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The young and energetic Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi has paid a surprise visit to District Headquarter Hospital and Jail to inspect facilities and SOPs.

He reviewed the facilities available and issued instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure provision of facilities to the people under SOPs.

The Deputy Commissioner was flanked by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, doctors and Jail staff.

The DC inspected different wards and inquired after health of patients.

The Deputy Commissioner also ordered for improving facilities in hospitals and to provide best medical facilities to patients. He said negligence in duties would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against officials on willful absent of duties.

Similarly, Kabir Afridi was taken round to various sectors of the jail where he met with prisoners and inquired about facilities and their well-being.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the jail superintendent to provide maximum facilities to jail inmates.