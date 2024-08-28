DC Tank vows to resolve peoples’ problems

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed Khattak on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems of the people.

Addressing the forum held at his office, the DC remarked that the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address people's issues promptly.

He stressed the need to discourage corruption and added that officials involved in corruption would be dismissed rather than suspended, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the public to highlight administrative shortcomings and welcomed criticism for improvement.

During the open court, most complaints were related to NADRA services, passport issues, and 19-hour power outages.

The DC issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities within his first month of appointment.

Moreover, a one-window operation for obtaining domicile certificates has been initiated at the Tehsil Building, providing all necessary facilities to students, he added. This operation will continue for the next fifteen days.

The DC personally answered the public's questions, and his efforts were appreciated by the particpants.

APP/slm