DC Tank Vows To Resolve Peoples’ Problems
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Ahmed Khattak on Wednesday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to resolve problems of the people.
Addressing the forum held at his office, the DC remarked that the district administration was accountable to the public, taking all possible measures to address people's issues promptly.
He stressed the need to discourage corruption and added that officials involved in corruption would be dismissed rather than suspended, and no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.
He urged the public to highlight administrative shortcomings and welcomed criticism for improvement.
During the open court, most complaints were related to NADRA services, passport issues, and 19-hour power outages.
The DC issued immediate instructions to address these complaints and assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities within his first month of appointment.
Moreover, a one-window operation for obtaining domicile certificates has been initiated at the Tehsil Building, providing all necessary facilities to students, he added. This operation will continue for the next fifteen days.
The DC personally answered the public's questions, and his efforts were appreciated by the particpants.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'2 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor2 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa2 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan2 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted2 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation3 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition3 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister3 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts3 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts3 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)3 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik3 hours ago