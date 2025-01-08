DC Tank vows to resolve public issues on priority basis

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmed Khattak on Wednesday held an open court (Khuli Kacheri) to resolve problems being faced by the people.

Addressing the forum held at his office, the DC remarked that the district administration was accountable to the public and taking all possible measures to address public issues promptly.

On this occasion, the DC listened to the problems being faced by the citizens and issued necessary directions to the departments concerned for their resolution.

He stressed the need to discourage corruption culture, saying, no leniency would be tolerated in this regard.

He urged the public to highlight administrative shortcomings and welcomed criticism for improvement.

The DC assured that defending public rights and administrative reforms were among his priorities.

The DC personally answered the public's questions, and his efforts were appreciated by the participants.