DC Targets Overpricing Vendors
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed the Magistrate of Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin, to review the overpricing of vegetables, fruits, and bread in the surroundings of Thana Sangjani.
During the inspection, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration teams found several shopkeepers and vendors violating government-set rates. Immediate legal action was taken against those not adhering to the official prices, said the ICT Administration's spokesman.
Similarly, a vegetable vendor was arrested for selling products at sub-standard and inflated prices, sending a strong message to others in the market.
Additionally, the owners of five tanneries were detained for selling naan and roti above the regulated prices of Rs 16 and
20, respectively. These individuals were transferred to Sangjani police station for further legal proceedings.
The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that essential food items like roti and naan are sold at government-fixed prices, aiming to provide relief to the community.
