Open Menu

DC Targets Overpricing Vendors

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC targets overpricing vendors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has directed the Magistrate of Saddar Zone, Mir Yamin, to review the overpricing of vegetables, fruits, and bread in the surroundings of Thana Sangjani.

During the inspection, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration teams found several shopkeepers and vendors violating government-set rates. Immediate legal action was taken against those not adhering to the official prices, said the ICT Administration's spokesman.

Similarly, a vegetable vendor was arrested for selling products at sub-standard and inflated prices, sending a strong message to others in the market.

Additionally, the owners of five tanneries were detained for selling naan and roti above the regulated prices of Rs 16 and

20, respectively. These individuals were transferred to Sangjani police station for further legal proceedings.

The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that essential food items like roti and naan are sold at government-fixed prices, aiming to provide relief to the community.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Saddar Market

Recent Stories

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

33 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

56 minutes ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

1 hour ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

2 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

2 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

2 hours ago
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

7 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan