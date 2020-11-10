DC Tariq visits Custom House, NLC Terminal at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman

Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Tariq Javed Mengal along with Chaman Chamber of Commerce's representatives Tuesday visited Custom House and NLC Terminal to inspect the incident occurred few days ago at Pak-Afghan border near Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Tariq Javed Mengal along with Chaman Chamber of Commerce's representatives Tuesday visited Custom House and NLC Terminal to inspect the incident occurred few days ago at Pak-Afghan border near Chaman.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) was briefed about trade activities of Pak-Afghan in detail by concerned official on the occasion. Later, the DC inspected Custom House Chaman.

On the occasion, DC Mengal said it was prime responsibility of administration to address problems of traders in order to enhance business activities at border areas.

"Trader brothers are main pillar of economy and they will provide all facilities to create best environment for them in order to put towards the province on path of progress", he said.