DC tells sugar mills to clear farmers' dues within a week

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi on Tuesday asked sugar mills to clear payments they owe to farmers without any delay and submit compliance report within a week.

Presiding over a meeting with the representatives of sugar mills, DC warned there will be no leniency in this matter, said an official release issued here.

Lodhi said that a detailed report be compiled on sugar mills which have sold out sugar but it was still stored in their stores.

He said that the number of sale points established to provide sugar at a low price should be increased to enable more and more people to avail of the benefit.

He said that all out efforts were being made in district Muzaffargarh and district Kot Addu to ensure the availability of sugar at the official price adding that price control magistrates and assistant commissioners were taking action against the hoarders.

He said that 83 shops were inspected in Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh districts so far in Apr 2023 and a dozen of them were found to be violating the law and punished with the imposition of a fine worth Rs 365000.

Three shopkeepers/dealers were arrested, six shops were sealed and 14955 bags of sugar were taken in possession.

Additional deputy commissioner Revenuie Imran Shams, DO Industries Muhammad Tariq, deputy director agriculture Habib ur Rahman and sugar mills' representatives were present.