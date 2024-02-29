DC Terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF Symbols Of Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that the Cholistan Desert Rally and Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival have become national and international symbols of recognition for Bahawalpur.
He expressed these views during a review meeting on the arrangements for the fourth Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, President of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana Dr. Awais Nazami, Professor Dr.
Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Press Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, representatives from industrial and commercial institutions, and government officials.
Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha briefed about the details of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival, mentioning that prominent figures from across the country have also been invited for various programs of the festival.
The three-day festival will feature discussions on education and literature, poetry recitals, musical gatherings, regional music, theater, and other programs for the benefit of the local community, students, and the general public.
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three booked for water theft20 seconds ago
-
CM's clean Punjab campaign launched, 4 LWMC officials suspended28 seconds ago
-
Beggars swarm roads ahead of Ramzan40 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs to ensure price control of food items in Ramzan44 seconds ago
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone10 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker10 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified10 minutes ago
-
Delegation of small, medium enterprise Germany calls on KP Governor10 minutes ago
-
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi10 minutes ago
-
Delivery boy shot dead in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements11 minutes ago