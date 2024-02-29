DC terms Cholistan Rally, BLCF symbols of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stated that the Cholistan Desert Rally and Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival have become national and international symbols of recognition for Bahawalpur.

He expressed these views during a review meeting on the arrangements for the fourth Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab Hussain, President of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Secretary Bahawal Gymkhana Dr. Awais Nazami, Professor Dr.

Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Press Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, representatives from industrial and commercial institutions, and government officials.

Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha briefed about the details of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival, mentioning that prominent figures from across the country have also been invited for various programs of the festival.

The three-day festival will feature discussions on education and literature, poetry recitals, musical gatherings, regional music, theater, and other programs for the benefit of the local community, students, and the general public.