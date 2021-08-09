DC terms COVID 4th wave more deadly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan Monday said that the prevailing 4th wave of the COVID-19 delta variant was more deadly than the previous ones as the number of coronavirus patients was increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti corona arrangements here at his office, he underlined that vaccines safeguarded maximum protection from Covid infection, adding vaccines were the most important weapon against the coronavirus disease.

Aqiq Khan said that to contain the spread of this deadly virus, the district administration had made the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for visiting any government offices. "No person would be allowed to enter any govt office without a certificate", he added.

Amir said that if we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that 120 more people had become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 96 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 24 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that twenty-three cases were reported from Potohar town, thirty from Rawalpindi Cantt, thirty-four from Rawal town, six from Gujar khan while one each case was reported from Murree, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta.

"Presently 15 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,7 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 38 in Institute of Urology, 18 in Fauji foundation, 4 in District Headquarter hospital, 2 in Bilal hospital and one each in the Hearts international hospital and Attock hospital," he added. The official briefed that two people including Muhammad Farooq Ahmed 74, resident of Kamalabad area and Abdul Qayyum Mughal 68 of Waris Khan area had died due to this deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

He updated the meeting that so far 1,526,972 people including 38,586 health workers and 1,488,386 other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The number of active cases was 1763 while 1049 had died so far in the district, he added.