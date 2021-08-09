UrduPoint.com

DC Terms COVID 4th Wave More Deadly

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

DC terms COVID 4th wave more deadly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan Monday said that the prevailing 4th wave of the COVID-19 delta variant was more deadly than the previous ones as the number of coronavirus patients was increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting to review anti corona arrangements here at his office, he underlined that vaccines safeguarded maximum protection from Covid infection, adding vaccines were the most important weapon against the coronavirus disease.

Aqiq Khan said that to contain the spread of this deadly virus, the district administration had made the COVID-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for visiting any government offices. "No person would be allowed to enter any govt office without a certificate", he added.

Amir said that if we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the DC that 120 more people had become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 96 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 24 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that twenty-three cases were reported from Potohar town, thirty from Rawalpindi Cantt, thirty-four from Rawal town, six from Gujar khan while one each case was reported from Murree, Kalar Syeda and Kahutta.

"Presently 15 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,7 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 38 in Institute of Urology, 18 in Fauji foundation, 4 in District Headquarter hospital, 2 in Bilal hospital and one each in the Hearts international hospital and Attock hospital," he added. The official briefed that two people including Muhammad Farooq Ahmed 74, resident of Kamalabad area and Abdul Qayyum Mughal 68 of Waris Khan area had died due to this deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

He updated the meeting that so far 1,526,972 people including 38,586 health workers and 1,488,386 other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The number of active cases was 1763 while 1049 had died so far in the district, he added.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Died Rawalpindi Attock March Family From Government Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospita ..

Fujairah Ruler views expansion of Fujairah Hospital

49 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

56 seconds ago
 Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges ..

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty booked over charges of fraud

2 minutes ago
 PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakista ..

PTCL Group inducts top 50 graduates across Pakistan through its flagship interns ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First ..

Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, ..

27 minutes ago
 24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.