DC terms eradication of polio as national responsibility

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Monday said eradication of polio disease and making anti-polio campaign successful was our national responsibility and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He stated this while chairing a monthly meeting of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) task force for the month of October 2022 here which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P, District Health Officer and Assistant Commissioners besides Officers and representatives of EPI, Police, Health and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the deputy commissioner regarding the overall situation and achievement of targets related to EPI vaccination, immunization, especially anti-polio campaign.

The deputy commissioner said a special plan should be implemented for the coverage of refusal cases so that no child up to five years of age is deprived of anti-polio drops.

He said we all should play role in making the Pakistan a polio free country and protecting the our children from lifelong disability.

He appealed to all the parents to give their children up to five years of age anti-polio shots during every anti-polio campaign and also complete the immunization course to ensure the prevention of various diseases, especially the polio virus.