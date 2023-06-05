DC terms plastic 'cancer' for Earth on World Environment Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that global warming was an important problem for the world and Pakistan in particular.

He said it was due to the extensive use of plastic which is considered cancer for Earth.

He was talking during his visit to the special camp organized near Farid Gate by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to raise awareness against the use of plastic for the environment.

On World Environment Day, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and Forest Department provided plants to the citizens in return for plastic bottles.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Fazl-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Mujahid Abbas, CEO BWMC Mohammad Naeem Akhtar, Divisional Forest Officer Shahid Hameed, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

CEO BWMC Naeem Akhtar said: "The theme of this year's World Environment Day is Beat Plastic Pollution. Our aim is to strengthen the movement of non-plastic use among humans. We should protect the planet from the harmful effects of plastic." He said that the company started a door-to-door awareness campaign last week in connection to World Environment Day.

During the awareness campaign, the company staff collected more than 10,000 bottles from the citizens so that they can be recycled in an environmentally friendly manner and converted into decorative items.

The deputy commissioner said that providing plants instead of waste was highly appreciated, adding, "It will inspire the citizens to plant trees and avoid plastic."Planting more plants would also help to improve the air index of the city, he stressed.