DC terms sectarian harmony need of hour

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has said that sectarian harmony and solidarity were the need of the hour.

He stated this during a meeting with Shia leaders and caretakers of different Thallas held here in his office which was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

The deputy commissioner said that Dera Ismail Khan belongs to its residents.

He said the solidarity and unity among the residents was needed which was shown by their forefathers in the past.

During the meeting, various problems and complaints were pointed out on behalf of Shia leaders and caretakers of Thallas. They said that not only the electricity unannounced loadshedding but also the tripping and low voltage should be avoided during Ashura.

Moreover, they said the presence of doctors along with the other staff in the hospitals should be ensured. The ambulances should be provided for the field so that in case of any untoward incident, immediate treatment could be ensured on the spot. Besides, the facility of ambulances should also be provided in remote areas.

It was further said that along with the cleaning of the drains, slabs should also be placed to cover the big drains in time so that the flow of water could be maintained in case of rain.

Similarly, the cleanliness of procession routes should be ensured and tents should be installed at suitable distances on the routes for shade where clean drinking water should also is made available. Besides, street lights also be installed on these routes.

Similarly, the meeting was informed about the lack of arrangements in Tehsils Paroa and Paharpur.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that peace was a great blessing and all the citizens must fulfill their responsibilities for maintaining peace in the society. He said no compromise over the peace was acceptable.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner said the administration was using all its available resources to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

He said the problems and complaints presented by the participants have not only been noticed but the steps were being taken to resolve these problems.