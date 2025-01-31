Open Menu

DC Tharparkar Inaugurates Library, Emphasizes Importance Of Extracurricular Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM

DC Tharparkar inaugurates library, Emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani has stressed the importance of students participating in both curricular and extracurricular activities for their mental and physical growth.

According to a handout, he expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto Library in Mithi, organized by the department of social welfare, Tharparkar on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged students to dedicate time to the library along with their studies, as reading books on various subjects would enhance their knowledge and understanding.

He added that reading cultivates awareness, intellectual growth and a passion for learning.

The DC also appealed to teachers to treat students as their own children, providing them with quality education and encouraging a reading habit.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Mithi Fareed Hanif, officials from the social welfare department, members of the taluka social welfare committee and other dignitaries.

