DC to accelerates steps to for revenue recovery targets

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal has said that the ongoing steps to achieve the revenue recovery targets in the district should be further accelerated and there is no room for any negligence in this regard.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of the campaign to recover government dues. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the progress of recovery in various areas and directed to intensify the campaign against defaulters.

He said that the officers should realize their responsibilities. He directed to achieve the revenue recovery targets in sectors including stamp duty and agricultural income tax. He said that the revenue officers should hold meetings on a daily basis and the DC office should be kept informed of the progress.

He said that action will be taken against the officers who do not recover. In the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue informed about the recovery situation.