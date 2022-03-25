UrduPoint.com

DC To Appoint Field Staff For 7th National Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday presided over a meeting for appointment of field staff for conducting 7th National census

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Friday presided over a meeting for appointment of field staff for conducting 7th National census. Among others Deputy Census Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Munawar Ali Rajput, Assistant Census Commissioner Jandal Shah, District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahoo, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, Mukhtiarkars and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting. Addressing the meeting DC said that the Census was a national obligation and the purpose of conducting the census was to distribute available resources and facilities to the masses according to the proportion of population. DC directed Deputy Census Commissioner and officers of Education officers to appoint energetic, cooperative and Computer literate Government Employees for carrying out census surveys so that correct and authentic data could be compiled.

DC also instructed to avoid appointing Government Employees near retirement and staff of the same school which can affect the education process of Children. DC directed Assistant Commissioners to make bound employees of the Revenue department to fully assist staff conducting census surveys .

Deputy Census Commissioner apprised the meeting about the staff and other requirements on which District Administration assured every possible cooperation in this regard.

