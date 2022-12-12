UrduPoint.com

DC To Chair Annual Meeting Of District Armed Services Board

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 08:51 PM

The annual meeting of District Armed Services Board Larkana will be held on December 13, 2022, at Durbar Hall of DC Office Larkana at 11 am.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio will preside over the meeting as the President of the Board.

HWOs, DASB Larkana officers, staff, and officials of concerned departments have been directed to attend the meeting.

