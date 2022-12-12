DC to chair annual meeting of District Armed services board

The annual meeting of District Armed Services Board Larkana will be held on December 13, 2022, at Durbar Hall of DC Office Larkana at 11 am.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The annual meeting of District Armed Services board Larkana will be held on December 13, 2022, at Durbar Hall of DC Office Larkana at 11 am.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Manzoor Chandio will preside over the meeting as the President of the Board.

HWOs, DASB Larkana officers, staff, and officials of concerned departments have been directed to attend the meeting.