DC to complete all running developmental schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday has directed the officials concerned to complete all running developmental schemes before the end of this financial year.

The schemes in education, Public Health and sports sectors should be completed speedily and new schemes should be prepared so that common people could be provided with more facilities.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing schemes at his office here, the Deputy Commissioner directed communication & works department and consultants to work speedily for the completion of on-going schemes within stipulated time, no excuse would be accepted in this regard.

The DC highlighted the need for better coordination among all stake holders with a view of having speedy implementation of the schemes.

He expressed satisfaction over the current performance of different departments, however, he directed to achieve 100% results in developmental projects before the end of this fiscal year.