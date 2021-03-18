UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC To Complete All Running Developmental Schemes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

DC to complete all running developmental schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Thursday has directed the officials concerned to complete all running developmental schemes before the end of this financial year.

The schemes in education, Public Health and sports sectors should be completed speedily and new schemes should be prepared so that common people could be provided with more facilities.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing schemes at his office here, the Deputy Commissioner directed communication & works department and consultants to work speedily for the completion of on-going schemes within stipulated time, no excuse would be accepted in this regard.

The DC highlighted the need for better coordination among all stake holders with a view of having speedy implementation of the schemes.

He expressed satisfaction over the current performance of different departments, however, he directed to achieve 100% results in developmental projects before the end of this fiscal year.

Related Topics

Sports Education Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

29 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

44 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

49 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.