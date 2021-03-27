DC to control price-hike in Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that district administration would control price-hike and ensure availability of commodities during the holy month of Ramazan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that district administration would control price-hike and ensure availability of commodities during the holy month of Ramazan.

During his visit of district headquarters markets to monitor auction process of vegetables and fruits here on Saturday, deputy commissioner said that provision of good quality commodities on controlled rates was top priority of the administration and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that availability of good quality vegetables and fruits would be ensured in the market.

He said that the people would be facilitated during the holy month by controlling price-hike in order to discourage stockers.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail and other concerned officers were also present.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited different areas of the city and snubbed supervisor of City Park over poor maintenance of the park.