UrduPoint.com

DC To Ensure All Facilities For Youm-e-Ali Procession

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

DC to ensure all facilities for Youm-e-Ali procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration Lahore will provide all necessary facilities for the central procession on Youm-e-Ali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Umar Sher Chattha said this while reviewing the arrangements for central procession on 21st of Ramazan, here on Wednesday.

He ordered the departments and authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness in parks and water sprinkling in the route of procession. Officials of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) have also been instructed to remove encroachments on the procession route.

The DC said that fire brigade, ambulances and rescue unit would be deployed on the route of the central procession. Officials of Police, WASA, LWMC, MCL and other allied departments were attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

