DC To Ensure Implementation On Ramzan Ordinance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday chaired a meeting to ensure implementation on Ramzan Ordinance and provision of essential items, commodities to general public during the month of Ramzan

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar on Monday chaired a meeting to ensure implementation on Ramzan Ordinance and provision of essential items, commodities to general public during the month of Ramzan.

DC said that Ramzan Ordinance would be implemented strictly and those violating law would face strict legal action.

He stressed traders' community to adhere to the sale of commodities and cheap rates and fix price and traders involved in profiteering and overcharging would have to face legal action.

DC directed Municipal and town officials to ensure sanitation and cleanliness especially in the vicinity of Masjids during the month.

He also instructed Hesco officials to manage load-shedding schedules in a way power remains on during Sehri and Iftar timings.

Officials of Sui Gas Company were also instructed to ensure supply of gas at the time of Sehri and Iftari. DC instructed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils for implementation of prices of essential commodities during Ramzan as fixed on the recommendation of Price Control Committee.

He directed for strict actions against violators of Ramzan Ordinance, hoarders and profiteers.

He also directed for adopting measures for supply of clean drinking water. He instructed flour mill owners to install fair price flour stalls and cheap saving bazaars to facilitate the general public during Ramzan.

He also instructed to set up Complaint Centers at the office of Deputy Commissioner and all Assistant Commissioners for implementation of Ramzan Ordinance and to resolve public complaints. He directed all departments to nominate Focal Persons in order to resolve issues at the earliest. Addressing the meeting Senior Superintendent Police Capt (r) Ameer Saud Magsi said that district police have formed a plan to keep control on law-and-order situation, maintain traffic flow and to ensure public protection under which no person would be allowed to break law.

He said that police would be posted outside Masjid and Imambargahs while police in coordination with Sindh Rangers would conduct snap checking also. SSP appealed to the general public to cooperate with district administration and police in maintaining a law and order environment during the month of Ramzan.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Gorraho, XEN Hesco Deedar Hussain Channa, members Price Control Committee, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, representatives of fruit, vegetable, poultry and traders' community apart from officials of police, Hesco, town and Municipal committee and other relevant departments.

