DC to hear people via facebook live session on 18th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would hear problems of people via online session of a social media platform on June 18,setting an example of e-governance in compliance with social distancing, a vital component of COVID-19 SOPs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would hear problems of people via online session of a social media platform on June 18,setting an example of e-governance in compliance with social distancing, a vital component of COVID-19 SOPs.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, DC said that the facebook live session with people of Khanewal would help strengthen contact with the people amid advocacy campaign being run by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Sherazi said that importance of social media platforms can not be overlooked in the modern day world and must be availed to keep the business of governance going while ensuring safety of the people from virus infection.