DC To Hear Public Problems On Every Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :For the facilitation of the people and immediate resolution of their problems, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood will hear public problems on every Tuesday from 2:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M.

He will hear the problems of the people at the Reception of the DC Office and will issue on spot directives for their resolution.

In this connection, if any resident of Peshawar has any kind of problem relating to revenue department, transfers, Fraud, registry and domicile etc can meet by himself with the Deputy Commissioner at the Reception of DC Office on every Tuesday from 2:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M to register their complaint.

