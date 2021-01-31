DC to hold open court on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali will organise an open court (khuli kutchehry) at DC Complex on Monday.

The open court will commence at10 a.m. and the DC will hear public complaints against Revenue Department up to 4 p.

m.

Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Assistant Directors Land Record and Patwaries will also be present. The DC will issue on-the-spot orders for redress of complaints, a spokesman for the local administration said.