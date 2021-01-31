UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC To Hold Open Court On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:20 PM

DC to hold open court on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali will organise an open court (khuli kutchehry) at DC Complex on Monday.

The open court will commence at10 a.m. and the DC will hear public complaints against Revenue Department up to 4 p.

m.

Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Assistant Directors Land Record and Patwaries will also be present. The DC will issue on-the-spot orders for redress of complaints, a spokesman for the local administration said.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Court P

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah offers condolences to Saudi King ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy supports productio ..

53 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,948 new COVID-19 cases, 4,189 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders express condolences on death of Saudi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 11,192 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.