DC To Hold Open Court On Nov 16

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 06:43 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehryar Gul Memon would hold an open kachehry at office of Assistant Commissioner Sakrand on November 16 to enquire the problems of general public and to resolve the same.

The open kachehry would be attended by officials of departments of police, health, education, local government, sui gas, agriculture and other government departments.

DC appealed to the general public to attend the open kachehry in large number and submit their problems in order to take steps to resolve them.

