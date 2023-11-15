DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

In a significant move to address the concerns of Islamabad residents, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon will host an online katcheri on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) In a significant move to address the concerns of Islamabad residents, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon will host an online katcheri on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The katcheri, which will be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), will provide a platform for citizens to raise their grievances and seek solutions to their problems.

The initiative, taken under the special direction of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, aimed to bring the administration closer to the public and ensure prompt resolution of civic issues. Deputy DG, MCI, Directors of all Directorates, Deputy Directors, and other stakeholders will be present during the online katcheri to address the concerns raised by the citizens.

The citizens can participate in the katcheri by joining the live stream on the Facebook pages of MCI and CDA and commenting on the issues they wish to address. They can also submit their questions and grievances in advance through the MCI's website or social media channels.

The katcheri will cover a wide range of municipal functions, including disaster management, health services, sports tourism and culture, ambulance and fire services, graveyard service, birth and death registration, trade licensing, the implementation of building fire safety laws, advertisements, and revenue property tax.

The DC has assured citizens that their grievances will be taken seriously and that prompt action will be taken to resolve their issues. He has encouraged citizens to participate in the katcheri and make full use of this opportunity to voice their concerns and seek solutions.

The online katcheri is a testament to the government's commitment to providing efficient and effective services to the citizens of Islamabad. By bringing the administration closer to the public, the katcheri will help to bridge the gap between the government and the people and ensure that the needs of the citizens are met promptly and effectively.

In addition to the katcheri, the MCI has also launched a number of other initiatives to improve communication and engagement with citizens. These initiatives include a dedicated citizen portal, a mobile app, and a 24/7 helpline. The MCI is also committed to using social media to provide citizens with timely and accurate information about its services and activities.

The government's efforts to improve citizen engagement are commendable and will undoubtedly contribute to a more responsive and citizen-centric administration in Islamabad. The online katcheri is a welcome initiative that will provide a valuable platform for citizens to raise their concerns and seek solutions to their problems.

It is hoped that this initiative will be replicated in other cities across the country.