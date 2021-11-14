DC to inaugurate anti-measles drive at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali will inaugurate Anti-Measles/Rubella immunization campaign by vaccinating a child at Holy Family Hospital on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, District In-charge for the drive, Dr Waqar Ahmed said that during the campaign, 1556 outreach teams would visit door-to-door and administer anti-measles and rubella injections to 2.32 million children between nine months to 15 years of age in the district, including cantonment board areas.

"256 fixed centers have been designated for the purpose; moreover, he added that a medical officer and Rescue-1122 ambulance would be available at every Union Council of the district to deal with any emergency," he said.

He informed sufficient quantity of vaccines were available, and no stone would be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

Dr Waqar urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling diseases from society.

"The vaccinations are completely safe and have no harmful effects", he added.