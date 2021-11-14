UrduPoint.com

DC To Inaugurate Anti-measles Drive At HFH

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

DC to inaugurate anti-measles drive at HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali will inaugurate Anti-Measles/Rubella immunization campaign by vaccinating a child at Holy Family Hospital on Monday.

According to a handout issued here, District In-charge for the drive, Dr Waqar Ahmed said that during the campaign, 1556 outreach teams would visit door-to-door and administer anti-measles and rubella injections to 2.32 million children between nine months to 15 years of age in the district, including cantonment board areas.

"256 fixed centers have been designated for the purpose; moreover, he added that a medical officer and Rescue-1122 ambulance would be available at every Union Council of the district to deal with any emergency," he said.

He informed sufficient quantity of vaccines were available, and no stone would be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.

Dr Waqar urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling diseases from society.

"The vaccinations are completely safe and have no harmful effects", he added.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali Family From Million

Recent Stories

ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

ADIPEC 2021 opens in-person tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to s ..

EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air D ..

18 minutes ago
 T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty ..

T20 World- Cup final: Williamson through his fifty tries to keep Kiwis on track

32 minutes ago
 Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership wit ..

Tawazun and Airbus to expand their partnership with potential establishment of a ..

33 minutes ago
 Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters ..

Tawazun signs LoI to purchase 100 VRT helicopters from Aeroter

33 minutes ago
 EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Rec ..

EDGE unveils new additions to its portfolio of Reconnaissance and Combat Unmanne ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.