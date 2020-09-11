DC to launch grand operation against encroachment

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak Friday said that grand operation would be launched in the city to remove encroachments from the city in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and beautification of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak Friday said that grand operation would be launched in the city to remove encroachments from the city in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and beautification of the city.

Holding a meeting with leaders of local trader union here, Aamir Khattak said that no one would be allowed to set up shops at roads and footpaths.

He said district administration was busy in arrangements regarding Muharram and flood adding that special focus would be given on eradication of encroachments now.

The deputy commissioner said that alternate place would be given to roadside vendors effected by the operation against encroachments. He said that a remarkable improvement in performance of WASA has been noticed after a long time as the company has increased in capacity of work force and machinery.

He urged traders to put garbage in containers installed at markets instead of throwing on the road.

He also urged them to cooperate with district administration and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make tree plantation campaign successful.

District administration and parliamentarians were striving hard to get funds for replacement of old sewerage lines in order to resolve major issue of the city, he added.

He said that various development projects were going to be started at general bus stand with funds of Rs 150 millions, adding that tender of these projects would be announced soon. He said that Tufflite, roads and street lights would be installed at general bus stand.

He said that district administration was interested to shift grain market, loha market and timber market out of the city and sought suggestions from the traders in this context. He said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) would be asked to stop entry of heavy traffic in the city during day time.

The DC Aamir Khattak lauded traders for following coronavirus SoP during lockdown.