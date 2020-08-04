DC to launch plantation drive on Aug 9

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah will kick off plantation drive on August 9 where 100,000 saplings will be planted

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah will kick off plantation drive on August 9 where 100,000 saplings will be planted.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday in his office and visited various places in the city in this regard.

Mughees Sanaullah further said that during the current monsoon season a maximum number of saplings would be planted in district Abbottabad, he also directed people to plant a tree during the upcoming plantation drive as their share.

He said that plantation was the only way to protect environmental degradation and reinstate the beauty of district Abbottabad which was lost by the increase of population.

Talking about the plantation drive, the DC said that students, social workers, citizens, social organizations would take part in the campaign and plant a maximum number of saplings in district Abbottabad.

Forest department would provide saplings to the health department, education, social welfare, and others to plant them in their respective areas, he said and adding that the citizens could also collect the sapling to become a part of the plantation drive in the district.

Additional DC Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, District Forest Officer (DFO) Gallies, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad, Assistant Director Local Government, Tehsildar and revenue department officials were also present during the visit of the city.