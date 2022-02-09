Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain ( Retd) Khalid Mahmood will listen to citizens' problems and grievances on live telephone calls on Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM- 92.2 on Thursday from 5pm to 6 pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain ( Retd) Khalid Mahmood will listen to citizens' problems and grievances on live telephone calls on Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM- 92.2 on Thursday from 5pm to 6 pm.

People can inform the deputy commissioner about their issues on telephone number 091-9214199.

Deputy Commissioner said addressing issues of people at door steps is top priority of provincial government for which Khuli kacheri and live telephonic contacts are made with people to get first hand knowledge about their problems and addressing their issues