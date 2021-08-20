DC to make sewerage water useful for crops

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mubeen Elahi on Friday said that district administration finalized a plan to improve sewerage system for proper disposal of sewerage water and its utilization for agriculture purposes.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to discuss sewerage related problems of the city.

He said that the disposal water would be made useful for agriculture purposes under a scheme titled Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme Muslim Town.

DC said that water treatment would be carried out on state land near disposal of the sewerage scheme to avoid its wastage and recycling for agriculture purposes.

Deputy director development Muzaffar Khan, executive engineer Public Health Engineering Ijaz Hussain Shah, CO Municipal Committee Rao Naeem Khalid, municipal officer (I&S) Aziz Arshad and other officials were also present.