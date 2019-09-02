UrduPoint.com
DC To Monitor Bidding Process Of Vegetables, Fruits

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:30 PM

MULTAN, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak will monitor the process of bidding of vegetables and fruits at vegetable market to control artificial price hike.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said that people were facing artificial price hike in vegetables and fruits due to improper mechanism of bidding process.

The DC gave task of monitoring to administrative officers and issued weekly schedule of monitoring of bidding process.

As per the schedule, ADCG General would monitor the auction on Monday, ADC Revenue on Tuesday, ADC Finance Wednesday, ADC Headquarters on Thursday, Sub-Registrar Cantt on Saturday and Sub-Registrar City would monitor on Sunday.

However, the DC Amir Khattak has directed that rate lists would be issued in presence of administrative officers, he said and added that assistant director agriculture and secretary market committee would cooperate with the administrative officers.

Your Thoughts and Comments

