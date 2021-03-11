UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC To Resolve People's Problems At Doorsteps

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Capt (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Thursday directed officials concerned to take concrete measures for resolving problems of the people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Capt (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Thursday directed officials concerned to take concrete measures for resolving problems of the people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while addressing an open forum (Kuli Katcheri) which was held at Rest House Fishing Hut Chakdara.

The open forum was attended by Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Syed Muhammad Abdullah, Member National Assembly (MPA) Humayun Khan besides elders, political representatives and people from across the society participated.

The people raised various problems including sanitation, quality of subsidized flour, Sehat Insaaf Card programme, lifting sand and stones from Swat river's bed, operation against illegal stone crushing machines, installation of electricity poles, unavailability of anti-rabies vaccines in Tehsil Headquarters, action against usury, health, education, employment and inflation etc.

The DC patiently listened to problems and directed officials concerned to take prompt measures for resolving issues which were raised during the forum.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Hummayun Khan said several development projects would be launched for achieving economic development of the area.

He said some of these projects included construction of sports ground in khangzai, construction of walking track and a stadium in Tehsil Adenzai and other beautification projects, adding these development schemes would be completed at the cost of Rs 200 million.

He also expressed regrets over failure of police to make any worthwhile progress in cases concerning the killing of Hareem Shah and Shalam Babba. He directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for resolving electricity-related problems of the citizens and all the dysfunctional transformers should be repaired immediately.

