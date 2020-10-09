UrduPoint.com
DC To Start One Window Operation For Disables In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:11 PM

DC to start one window operation for disables in khanewal

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi announced to start one window operation for issuing of disability certificates to disable people of the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi announced to start one window operation for issuing of disability certificates to disable people of the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements being made for facilitation of disables here on Friday, Agha Zaheer said that all possible efforts would be made to provide relief to disables. He said that one window operation would be started for disables from where they would be able to get their disability certificates easily.

Deputy Commissioner directed officers concerned to complete pending process for financial assistance of the disables. He said that district administration would distribute 50 white sticks among blind persons of the district.

He also directed officers of all departments to resolve problems of the disables at top priority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Deputy Director social welfare and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.

