DC to take strict action against adulteration in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner has directed to take strict action against adulterators so that the elimination of anti social element playing with public health would be possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over a district anti-adulteration meeting. In meeting AC Revenue Mesam Abbas, Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz, AC's of all Tehsils, Deputy Director Operation Hafiz Rameez, Director Agriculture Syed Hashim Raza and concerned officers were present. Deputy Commissioner has strictly ordered arrest the owner of marriage hall, Markie and hotel and also grab the dish who violates the one dish policy at weddings and other events so that to account for those who challenge the writ of the government and those who did not follow the rules.

He directed to take action against complaints of adulteration within 48 hours while emphasizing the establishment of strong links between law enforcement agencies. DC appointed the ADC Revenue as focal person of district for given the training to the concerned department members vigilant for elimination of adulteration.

Later on , Deputy Director Operation Hafiz Rameez has given briefing about performance and mechanism of food Authority.