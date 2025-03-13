Open Menu

DC Took Action Against Over Pricing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC took action against over pricing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, actions were taken against the over pricing peddlers on the 11th consecutive day by the assistant commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all the tehsils.

The inspecting officials imposed fine of Rs 10,500 on vegetable, fruit, grocery, milk and other vendors selling commodities above the rates mentioned in rate list.

Administration has warned that actions would continue on a daily basis against those vendors who do not sell food items at the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner.

