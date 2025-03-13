DC Took Action Against Over Pricing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, actions were taken against the over pricing peddlers on the 11th consecutive day by the assistant commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all the tehsils.
The inspecting officials imposed fine of Rs 10,500 on vegetable, fruit, grocery, milk and other vendors selling commodities above the rates mentioned in rate list.
Administration has warned that actions would continue on a daily basis against those vendors who do not sell food items at the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack
Vivo V50 5G Camera Review: A Portrait Powerhouse with Pro-Level Versatility
Ajman University ranks in top 100 universities worldwide in Data Science, AI
Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooper ..
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC took action against over pricing6 minutes ago
-
1,239 rehabilitated as 'Drug-Free Peshawar' program concludes third phase6 minutes ago
-
Australia HC condemns Jaffar express attack, offers sympathies to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
12 arrested over law violations6 minutes ago
-
Rally to show solidarity with Armed Forces held at SMIU6 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for power theft6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Single Window, Maqta Technologies forge strategic partnership to revolutionise digital trad ..6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 61 more properties6 minutes ago
-
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan8 minutes ago
-
Modern Cath Lab inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital16 minutes ago
-
72 years old researcher successfully defends PhD thesis16 minutes ago
-
SC acquits suspects of kid murder after 17 years16 minutes ago