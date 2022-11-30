DC took notice of complaints about subsidized flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi took notice of complaints about supply of subsidized flour to people.

According to a press release, he abolished the condition of ID card for the subsidized flour and said a buyer's name and mobile phone could be entered for record.

He directed the assistant commissioners and officers of the food department to increasecounters or establish new sale points.