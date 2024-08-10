DC took notice on news about ghost doctors, forms probe committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Saturday has taken action against news published in the media about 35 absentee/ ghost doctors.

The DC has formed a three-member probe committee comprising the additional deputy commissioner, the medical superintendent of Khairpur Medical College Hospital and the additional health officer of Khairpur.

The committee has been strictly directed to submit its findings within seven days.