DC Torghar chairs district steering committee meeting on health

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee on Health Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb.

Senior officials, including the District Health Officer, SDO C&W, Public Health Department, and IMU Health Department, participated in the session.

The meeting aimed to assess the current healthcare services and discuss improvements to the health system in the Torghar district.

A comprehensive presentation was delivered, reviewing the health department's performance for September, with a focus on services at Primary health centers, staff performance, and challenges related to medicine availability.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb thoroughly analyzed the presentation and engaged in detailed discussions on various aspects.

He stressed the importance of providing better healthcare services to the public and directed that the continuous supply of medicines to primary health centers be ensured.

He emphasized that public welfare projects should remain a priority to guarantee access to quality healthcare for every citizen.

Strict instructions were issued to relevant departments to avoid any negligence in public service. The Deputy Commissioner also urged officials to enhance their performance, improve transparency, and bring further improvements to healthcare services in the district.