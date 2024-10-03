DC Torghar Chairs District Steering Committee Meeting On Health
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting of the District Steering Committee on Health Thursday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb.
Senior officials, including the District Health Officer, SDO C&W, Public Health Department, and IMU Health Department, participated in the session.
The meeting aimed to assess the current healthcare services and discuss improvements to the health system in the Torghar district.
A comprehensive presentation was delivered, reviewing the health department's performance for September, with a focus on services at Primary health centers, staff performance, and challenges related to medicine availability.
Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb thoroughly analyzed the presentation and engaged in detailed discussions on various aspects.
He stressed the importance of providing better healthcare services to the public and directed that the continuous supply of medicines to primary health centers be ensured.
He emphasized that public welfare projects should remain a priority to guarantee access to quality healthcare for every citizen.
Strict instructions were issued to relevant departments to avoid any negligence in public service. The Deputy Commissioner also urged officials to enhance their performance, improve transparency, and bring further improvements to healthcare services in the district.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness seminar calls for effective efforts to fight drug abuse2 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies previous verdict regarding Article 63A of Constitution2 minutes ago
-
Making cities environmental-sustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: Romina12 minutes ago
-
Environment Journalists Forum elects maiden body during elections 202412 minutes ago
-
SAU to hold pre-entry test on October 1212 minutes ago
-
Painting, photography competitions organised at NCA21 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers22 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for improvement in healthcare services22 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students22 minutes ago
-
Lawyer forums reject Oct 5th convention22 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: ICT admin launches major awareness drive22 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan chairs dengue control campaign meeting22 minutes ago