Open Menu

DC Torghar Emphasizes Polio Eradication From District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

DC Torghar emphasizes polio eradication from district

Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat on Wednesday emphasized the significance of eradicating polio from the district as a top priority, urging parents to ensure their children receive polio drops

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat on Wednesday emphasized the significance of eradicating polio from the district as a top priority, urging parents to ensure their children receive polio drops.

The upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign, scheduled to commence on March 3, 2024, aims to administer polio drops to 34,805 children. These statements were made during the formal inauguration of the Polio Eradication Campaign 2024 in the Torgar district.

DC Torgar personally administered polio drops to children at a Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jabba during the inauguration of the drive.

District Health Officer (DHO), DSO World Health Organization (WHO), Medical Officer BHU Shagai, and other medical professionals were also present on the occasion.

Following this, Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat presided over a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming polio campaign. The meeting covered various indicators pertinent to campaign preparation with necessary directives issued accordingly.

Related Topics

World Polio March From Top

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

10 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

10 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

8 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

8 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan