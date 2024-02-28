DC Torghar Emphasizes Polio Eradication From District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat on Wednesday emphasized the significance of eradicating polio from the district as a top priority, urging parents to ensure their children receive polio drops.
The upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign, scheduled to commence on March 3, 2024, aims to administer polio drops to 34,805 children. These statements were made during the formal inauguration of the Polio Eradication Campaign 2024 in the Torgar district.
DC Torgar personally administered polio drops to children at a Basic Health Unit (BHU) Jabba during the inauguration of the drive.
District Health Officer (DHO), DSO World Health Organization (WHO), Medical Officer BHU Shagai, and other medical professionals were also present on the occasion.
Following this, Deputy Commissioner Torgar Zia-ul-Rahman Marwat presided over a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming polio campaign. The meeting covered various indicators pertinent to campaign preparation with necessary directives issued accordingly.
