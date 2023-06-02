UrduPoint.com

DC Torghar Inaugurates Livestock Market Ahead Of Eid-ul-Adha

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Zia-ur-Rehman Marwat Friday inaugurated the Livestock Market in Shagai to facilitate and provide convenience to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Jadbaa Bakhtiar Zada Khan and local elders were also present at the event.

Earlier, the DC chaired a detailed meeting with district departments to discuss various issues related to electricity. Officials from the WAPDA and Line Departments of Torghar participated in the meeting.

The DC briefed WAPDA about the electricity issues in the Torghar district and directed them to prioritize their resolution based on urgency.

Later, he visited the Primary education Centers for Boys and Girls established by Alternative Pathways AEP in Dheri Daudzai. He also distributed stationery among the students on this occasion.

The DC Torghar received a detailed briefing from District Coordinator AEP Asfandyar Khan. Training Officers Sabghatullah, Humayun Saeedullah, Kamran Khalil and other AEP staff were also present during the briefing.

The DC appreciated the efforts of AEP in the educational field of Torghar. He distributed bags and books among the students.

