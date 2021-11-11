DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Muhammad Fawad Khan Thursday formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at the Basic Health Unit (BHU).

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Torghar Muhammad Fawad Khan Thursday formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at the Basic Health Unit (BHU).

13-day long vaccination drive would start from November 15 till 27.

During the campaign children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be immunized.

A comprehensive plan for the anti-measles and rubella campaign was presented and a detailed briefing on the preparations was given in the meeting.

Assistant Commissioner Alai, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem, District Health Officer, DSP, MSDHQ, EPI Coordinator, WHID, DCO, allied departments representatives and District Khatib attended the meeting.