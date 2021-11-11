UrduPoint.com

DC Torghar Launches Rubella, Measles Vaccination Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:39 PM

DC Torghar launches Rubella, Measles vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Muhammad Fawad Khan Thursday formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at the Basic Health Unit (BHU).

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Torghar Muhammad Fawad Khan Thursday formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at the Basic Health Unit (BHU).

13-day long vaccination drive would start from November 15 till 27.

During the campaign children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be immunized.

A comprehensive plan for the anti-measles and rubella campaign was presented and a detailed briefing on the preparations was given in the meeting.

Assistant Commissioner Alai, Additional Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem, District Health Officer, DSP, MSDHQ, EPI Coordinator, WHID, DCO, allied departments representatives and District Khatib attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Fayyaz Ahmed November From Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite A ..

China's Ruling Party Urges Army, People to Unite Around Xi

41 seconds ago
 Mainly dry weather to prevail across country:PMD

Mainly dry weather to prevail across country:PMD

42 seconds ago
 Awareness campaign regarding Violence against chil ..

Awareness campaign regarding Violence against children starts in Larkana

44 seconds ago
 UN, in Response to Lavrov's Claim, Says Did Not Fi ..

UN, in Response to Lavrov's Claim, Says Did Not Finance Protests in Belarus

46 seconds ago
 Govt departments directed to make plantation campa ..

Govt departments directed to make plantation campaign successful

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways sign agreement to execute RABTA ..

Pakistan Railways sign agreement to execute RABTA project

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.