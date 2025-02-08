DC Torghar Reviews Govt Departments' Performance In Monthly Meeting
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Saturday chaired the district performance review meeting to evaluate the monthly progress of all government departments. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners of Torghar and senior officials from various departments.
During the session, DC Torghar was presented with a detailed briefing on January’s performance data and the status of departmental activities on the Iktiar Awam Portal. Departments with unsatisfactory performance were issued strict directives to take immediate and effective steps for improved public service delivery.
The meeting also discussed good governance indicators. Departments that ensured timely data uploads were appreciated, while those causing delays were warned to improve their efficiency.
Expressing satisfaction with the overall performance, DC Torghar urged all departments to further enhance their operations to provide the best possible services to the public.
