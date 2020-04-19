UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC, Traders Hold Meeting To Discuss Opening Of Business Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC, traders hold meeting to discuss opening of business activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Sunday said coronavirus situation was under control in Hyderabad but the government wanted cooperation of trade and business community in containing spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Presiding a meeting with trade and business community representatives here at his office, the deputy commissioner expressed hope that traders should extend all out cooperation to the government in dealing with coronavirus situation.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said the government had decided to open business activities in the city and hoped that the business community must implement on Standard Operating Procedures adopted by the administration so that coronavirus situation could be contained to spread further.

He said preventive measures, such as maintaining social distancing, installation of disinfectant walkthrough gates at entry points of the markets, wearing of face masks, hand gloves and use of hand sanitizers by traders and their employees must be implemented at all costs.

Due to coronavirus outbreak it was difficult for the administration to open all business activities simultaneously, therefore markets would be allowed to remain open for one or two days in a week, the DC said and added that for this purpose traders would have to submit details of their businesses to his office so that the district administration should take decision regarding opening of different businesses on different days.

On the occasion, trade and business community representatives extended their full cooperation in government efforts for containing COVID-19 spread and assured that they would implement all directives of the government to overcome coronavirus situation in the district.

Praising unconditional cooperation by trade and business community representatives, the deputy commissioner assured that the district administration would also fully cooperate with the trade community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, officers of concerned departments and trade and business community representatives were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Sunday Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

57 seconds ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

16 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

31 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches campaign urging respon ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Culture records more than 4,000 remote worki ..

1 hour ago

UAE continues to repatriate Emirati citizens and c ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.