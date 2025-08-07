DC Transferred
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karam, has been transferred from Kohat, an official notification has said.
Rahimullah appointed as new Deputy Commissioner Kohat, the notification added.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly session continues under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship51 seconds ago
-
CEO of health visits hospitals52 seconds ago
-
Hope shines in Swat: Rescue operation for four trapped miners reaches final stage56 seconds ago
-
DC transferred59 seconds ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion in Phagal Bazaar Kaghan1 minute ago
-
Entomologist launches anti-dengue operation in Taxila1 minute ago
-
Sports completions being organized in connection with Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
RPO presides over meeting regarding law and order21 minutes ago
-
FSA takes action against beverage seller51 minutes ago
-
Free Mega Medical Camp organized at Taluka Hospital Warah51 minutes ago
-
E-police post app being used to control crimes in district1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 316,100 cusecs water1 hour ago