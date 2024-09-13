Open Menu

DC Transferred Officers On Public Complaint In Kohlu

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM

DC transferred officers on public complaint in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohlu, Aqeel Karim Baloch had taken notice of the public complaint and sent a letter to the higher authorities against three heads of different departments being transferred.

DC said that public problems could be solved on a priority basis only by restoring the administrative infrastructure saying that no discount would be given to anyone who was negligent in their duties.

He said that it was the responsibility of department officers to address legal issues of the public in the area so that they could not suffer difficulties.

He said that on public complaints and continuous absence from duty, the heads of the three departments were recommended to be changed, on the higher authorities immediately removed the three officers from their posts.

The DC said that these three officers including Xein PHE, Xein Road, and Xein Irrigation were continuously absent from their duties.

They were repeatedly warned not only to ensure their attendance but also to play a role in solving the problems of the citizens immediately but they ignored all warning issues. Aqeel Baloch further said that administrative infrastructure was being mobilized immediately to solve the problems of the public on a priority basis.

