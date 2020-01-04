UrduPoint.com
DC Transfers Staffers Of Land Registry Branches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:51 PM

DC transfers staffers of land registry branches

MULTAN, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak transferred all staffers of land registry branches.

He visited registry branches and expressed concern over entry of touts in the office. He added they traced a gang who used to prepare fake registries and investigation against the gang was underway.

The DC said if any official was found involved in the fake land registries, he would be taken to task.

The DC also visited a record room of the tehsil Office and directed installation of CCTV cameras. He also instructed for making revenue officer as incharge of record room.

On this occasion, AC City Abida Fareed, AC Headquarters Ahmed Raza, Sub Registrar Kamran Bukhari and others were also present.

